Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $117.78 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,202.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00595714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00257501 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003893 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

