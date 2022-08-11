Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $263,574.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

