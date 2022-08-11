UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 3,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

UniCredit Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

