UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.57 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $945,489.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

