Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $28.45. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 6,088 shares.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

