Union Investments & Development Ltd. Purchases 1,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.6 %

PHM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. 36,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.