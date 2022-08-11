Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.