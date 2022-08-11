United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.