United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises 0.7% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $12,956,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $10,089,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in United Natural Foods by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 4,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

