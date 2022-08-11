United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 269,202 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at United States Antimony

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

