United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $48.18 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.81. 80,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,047. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

