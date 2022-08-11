United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 17,060 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 3.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $65,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. 107,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,945. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.