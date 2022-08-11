UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,706 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,111,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $536.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

