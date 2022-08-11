Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UNIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 7,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $18,073,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225,827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,578 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

