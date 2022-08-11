Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
UNIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 7,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
