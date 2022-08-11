Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Universal Electronics Price Performance
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
