Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.