Uno Re Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $279,408.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00591400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00256911 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016625 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

