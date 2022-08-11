UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Danske downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.