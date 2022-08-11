Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Atlantic Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UPST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Upstart Trading Up 17.8 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,080,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

