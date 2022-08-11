Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.58 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,353,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

