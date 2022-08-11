UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.27

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.89. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 3,266 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

