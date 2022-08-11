Vai Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.74 million and $13,779.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

