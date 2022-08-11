Validity Price Up 7.7% This Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00008470 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $277,412.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
About Validity
Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,640,863 coins and its circulating supply is 4,638,670 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Validity
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
