Valobit Market Capitalization Achieves $23.86 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Valobit has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $55,688.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015360 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00038398 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.
Buying and Selling Valobit
