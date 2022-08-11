Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

