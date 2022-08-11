VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stake Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,146. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

