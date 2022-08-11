VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,608. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

