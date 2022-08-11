Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 383,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

