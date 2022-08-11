Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 362,328 shares.The stock last traded at $226.03 and had previously closed at $229.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 276,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,031,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

