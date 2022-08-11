Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

