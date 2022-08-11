Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aspire Private Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.99. 29,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

