Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.