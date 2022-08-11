Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $920,862.31 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00006705 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $920,862.31 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015249 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038346 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
