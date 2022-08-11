Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get Vaso alerts:

About Vaso

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.