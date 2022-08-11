Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
Shares of VASO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Vaso

