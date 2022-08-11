Venus BUSD Price Down 22% This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Venus BUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and $2.00 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 coins. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus BUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.