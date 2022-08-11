Venus Market Cap Reaches $82.05 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $6.74 or 0.00027828 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $82.05 million and $5.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,138.68 or 0.99641899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001777 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

