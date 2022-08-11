Venus Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Venus has a market cap of $80.79 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00027514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.35 or 0.99989006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00049223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001819 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.