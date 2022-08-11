Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 471,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

