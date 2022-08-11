Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $293.82. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,416. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $301.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

