Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 329.3% from the July 15th total of 239,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

Shares of NYSE EVTL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 483,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,657. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.