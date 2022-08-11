VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Lowered to C$20.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$34.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$260.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

