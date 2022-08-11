VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,044.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $15,044.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,811,669 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

