VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIA optronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. VIA optronics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.69.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

