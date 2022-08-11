Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Viasat Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

