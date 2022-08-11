Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Viasat Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of VSAT opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.
Institutional Trading of Viasat
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.