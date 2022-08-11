VIBE Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $1.06 million and $424.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.