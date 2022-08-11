VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in July

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%.

