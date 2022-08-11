Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viking Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

VKIN stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.