Virtue Poker Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.04 million and $4,522.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

