Virtue Poker Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.04 million and $4,522.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015155 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038408 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
