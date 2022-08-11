Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 278.6% in July

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

AIO stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 144,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,861. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

