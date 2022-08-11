Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 278.6% in July

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
AIO stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 144,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,861. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.