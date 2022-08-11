Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.19. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 465,676 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
