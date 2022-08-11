Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.19. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 465,676 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

