Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
